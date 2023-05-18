ADVERTISEMENT
EOCO releases list of three wanted persons for their involvement in various fraudulent activities

Evans Effah

Three persons have been declared wanted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The three men, Ezekiel Mensah Otoo, Nicholas Gyekye, and Derrick Obeng are wanted for their involvement in various fraudulent activities
The three men, Ezekiel Mensah Otoo, Nicholas Gyekye, and Derrick Obeng are wanted for their involvement in various fraudulent activities

According to EOCO, the three men, Ezekiel Mensah Otoo, Nicholas Gyekye, and Derrick Obeng are wanted for various fraudulent activities.

EOCO shared the list containing the details of three people on their official Twitter page.

Ezekiel is wanted for stealing and involvement in SIM swap fraud. In the case of Nicholas, EOCO did not state what crime he is alleged to have committed but urged the public to provide details of his whereabouts.

In the case of Derrick, he is wanted by the EOCO for the alleged offences of stealing, defrauding by false pretense, and money laundering.

Attached are their images:

EOCO releases list of wanted persons
EOCO releases list of wanted persons
EOCO releases list of wanted persons
