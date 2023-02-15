According to EOCO, freezing would enable it to seize 95 more vehicles in addition to 41 others seized earlier in collaboration with the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in December 2022.
EOCO secures order to seize alleged stolen vehicles from US and Canada
A court order to seize vehicles suspected to have been stolen and smuggled into the country has been secured by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).
The order was also to prevent anyone from disposing of the vehicles.
EOCO in a statement said the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) had also been notified to be on the lookout for any possible attempt to register or change ownership of any of the vehicles.
EOCO stated that information available to it indicated that about 400 luxury vehicles suspected to have been stolen from the USA and Canada were in the country.
The said vehicles were alleged to have been obtained through fraud and other crimes and shipped into the country, with some being displayed for sale in a number of garages in Accra.
