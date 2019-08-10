He said depending on the frequency, duration, distribution and levels of exposure of noise may cause or increase these likelihoods.

Mr Emmanuel Appoh, Head of Environmental Quality Department at EPA, said excessive noise levels should be avoided, prevented or reduced by implementing relevant standards guidelines and programmes to control noise and minimise its impacts on public health and environment.

Mr Appoh was speaking at the opening of the second phase of a three-day training programme on "Responsive and Persuasive Environmental Reporting" for journalists in Accra.

The training is to help equip journalists with knowledge and skills on the current issues on environment.

He said noise control policies were very important instruments for protecting public health.

He said the country recognised the need to reduce noise pollution to levels, which minimise harmful effects on human health to maintain a healthy environment for all by controlling the emissions of noise.

He said it was for this reasons, that the EPA had developed the Ghana Environmental Quality Standards, especially the Ghana Standard for Health Protection-Requirements for Ambient Noise Control.

Mr Appoh said causal relationship between noise and psychological effects such as psychiatric disorders and on psychological stability, increased heart-rate and violent behavior, changes in skin temperature and blood circulation.

He said the Standards specified the requirements for acceptable ambient noise levels within categorised locations including the residential, educational, commercial and heavy industrial areas.

He urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and religious bodies to apply the new standard to ensure environmental safety and good health.

Source: GNA