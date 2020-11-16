The concerned employees in a statement opined that the predicament of the Executive Director is being influenced by forces at the top whose ultimate is to take over the job of Sr. Appiah.

They contend some of their colleagues have, through various actions and decisions, made it difficult for the executive director to perform her function of leading the staff of the NPC.

Their concerns follow the recent letter from the board of the organisation asking the Executive Director to proceed on terminal leave.

Reports say the 23-member board of the Council which was put together in 2019, appears divided over the November 4, letter asking the executive Director to proceed on terminal leave.

Documents available to Starr News show that two staff members of the organization – Richard Aroquah and Forster Brehini – openly declared their unwillingness to work with the executive director when she announced them as part of her management team last year. The decision by the staff was reportedly backed by some members of the board.

Her terminal leave is only fueled by the suspicion to get her out at all cost by persons scrambling for her position, the concerned Board members told Starr News.

Citing an example of the alleged attempts, a board member who spoke to Starr News on condition of anonymity referenced the decision of the board chair Dr Gladys Ashiety to testify against the executive director at CHRAJ in an impasse with a staff.

In an interview with Starr News, following the terminal leave directive given the Executive Director by the board, another board member Cecelia Senoo said the directive to the executive director is surprising to most board members.

“Some of us on the board have no idea that the Executive Director at the National Population Council has been asked to proceed on leave.”

She added “How can you ask her to proceed on leave? Where do you want her to go? In any case, she was appointed by the President. I think we should have done the assessment, checked the gaps and then recommendations given to who appointed her.

“I know there are issues between the staff and the Executive Director which the board was supposed to address. From my point of view, we haven’t been able to address issues to ensure that things get back to normal. I think it’s been a failure. We must change things that won’t help the institution grow but they must be addressed objectively and holistically.”

The Board chair is yet to respond to the claims by the staff of NPC.