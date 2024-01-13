Expressing unease over the undisclosed cause of his demise, they underscored the significance of obtaining the report for both closure and historical documentation.
Family of late Atta Mills demands autopsy report decade after his death
The family of the deceased former President, Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, has formally requested President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to furnish them with the late president's autopsy report.
Nana Enyimfua III, acting on behalf of the family, conveyed this appeal during a visit to the president in Accra on Saturday. The family aims to acquire the report before the conclusion of President Akufo-Addo's term.
Addressing President Akufo-Addo, Nana Enyimfua III said “Our biggest problem as a family is that ever since I was enstooled as queenmother, I have not seen any autopsy report in the family. That is the biggest problem I have with the family because if someone asks me what killed him I won’t know if the doctor said he broke his arm or his neck or drunk something.”
“So we plead with you and the government that the family needs the autopsy report so that in future when I am no more queen mother posterity will learn from it because no child from the family knows what killed the late former president not to talk about me the queen mother in the family. So I plead with you on behalf of the family, before you leave office let us get the autopsy report.”
