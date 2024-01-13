Family of late Atta Mills demands autopsy report decade after his death

Nana Enyimfua III, acting on behalf of the family, conveyed this appeal during a visit to the president in Accra on Saturday. The family aims to acquire the report before the conclusion of President Akufo-Addo's term.

Addressing President Akufo-Addo, Nana Enyimfua III said “Our biggest problem as a family is that ever since I was enstooled as queenmother, I have not seen any autopsy report in the family. That is the biggest problem I have with the family because if someone asks me what killed him I won’t know if the doctor said he broke his arm or his neck or drunk something.”