Female students engage in sports betting due to economic hardship — UPSA SRC President

Some female students bet on football teams and basketball, even though they may not know how to arrange the odds and other technicalities involved, he stated.

The government of Ghana is set to introduce a new 10% tax on all betting, games, and lottery wins.

However, Ghanaian sports bettors have expressed displeasure at the government's move to levy taxes on the lottery and sports betting.

The sports bettors urged the government to reconsider its plans to take a 10% withholding tax from winnings in lotteries, sports betting, and games of chance at the point of payout.

The betting industry in Ghana has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, leading to many betting companies setting up shops in the country.

In recent years, sports betting has often divided opinion among Ghanaians, with some quarters highlighting its effects on the youth.

