Female students engage in sports betting due to economic hardship — UPSA SRC President

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Student Representative Council (SRC) President of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Majesty E.K. Ofori has disclosed that female students in Ghana are currently engaging in sports betting due to economic hardship.

Sports betting
Sports betting

Speaking on the GTV, he said betting has become a school of its own where students are taken through lessons on how to bet.

Some female students bet on football teams and basketball, even though they may not know how to arrange the odds and other technicalities involved, he stated.

Some of the ladies engage in betting to some extent even though they may not know how to arrange the odds and other technicalities involved. They bet on the football teams and basketball," Ofori added.

The government of Ghana is set to introduce a new 10% tax on all betting, games, and lottery wins.

Sports betting
Sports betting Pulse Ghana

However, Ghanaian sports bettors have expressed displeasure at the government's move to levy taxes on the lottery and sports betting.

The sports bettors urged the government to reconsider its plans to take a 10% withholding tax from winnings in lotteries, sports betting, and games of chance at the point of payout.

The betting industry in Ghana has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, leading to many betting companies setting up shops in the country.

In recent years, sports betting has often divided opinion among Ghanaians, with some quarters highlighting its effects on the youth.

Others also believe betting is legal and therefore cannot be described as a bad practice when no laws are broken.

