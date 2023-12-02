ADVERTISEMENT
Financial Analyst Sydney Casely-Hayford dead

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Esteemed Financial Analyst Sydney Casely-Hayford has passed away on Friday, December 1.

It is reported he succumbed to a prolonged kidney disease.

Casely-Hayford, a member of the pressure group Occupy Ghana, was highly regarded for his outspoken and candid perspectives on social and economic matters in Ghana also chairing as the Managing Partner of TMI Consulting Ltd, he provided astute financial analysis and consulting services to a diverse clientele encompassing governments, corporations, and investors.

Casely-Hayford was also a regular contributor, discussing financial and economic issues

His understanding of the intricate dynamics of the African financial sector has propelled him to the forefront of the industry.

