It is reported he succumbed to a prolonged kidney disease.
Financial Analyst Sydney Casely-Hayford dead
Esteemed Financial Analyst Sydney Casely-Hayford has passed away on Friday, December 1.
Casely-Hayford, a member of the pressure group Occupy Ghana, was highly regarded for his outspoken and candid perspectives on social and economic matters in Ghana also chairing as the Managing Partner of TMI Consulting Ltd, he provided astute financial analysis and consulting services to a diverse clientele encompassing governments, corporations, and investors.
Casely-Hayford was also a regular contributor, discussing financial and economic issues
His understanding of the intricate dynamics of the African financial sector has propelled him to the forefront of the industry.
