Fire destroys Mampong Technical administration block

Evans Annang

The administration block of Mampong Technical Institute has been razed down by a fire outbreak.

It is estimated that properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis have been destroyed in the process.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started around 8 am from one of the offices in the administration block and extended to other places.

Fire Service personnel have been able to stop the fire after eight offices including the accountant’s office were completely burnt.

According to a staff at the school an eyewitness, the fire started from the top floor where the conference room is located and was raging on to the ground floor before the intervention of the fire service.

He further noted that the cause of the fire is unknown, and no one has been to the office where the fire is reported to have started.

