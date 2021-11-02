Focus on politicians; prophets are rather helping the nation – Nigel Gaisie to IGP

In an interview with Accra based TV3, Prophet Gaisie said prophecies by men of God do not cause fear and panic as it’s been suggested in some quarters.

Speaking in relation to the recent arrest of Stephen Akwasi known as Jesus Ahuofe, the prophet who prophesied the death of dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, Prophet Gaisie said “If state apparatus really want to talk about prophecies, if they want us to educate them on prophecy you don’t go and pick the Anglican, respectfully.

“But you pick the prophets like me, Bishop Owusu Bempah, Bishop Salifu Amoako, third generational prophets.

“Anybody that says [our prophecies cause fear and panic], I think that person is carnal because the work we are doing is not academic, it is not intellectual, it is spiritual. I have never seen any Ghanaian prophet take a gun and go shoot somebody physically.

Pulse Ghana

“I have never seen any Ghanaian prophet gather to stage a coup or whatever.

“So, what is the insecurity that is? We are rather helping the nation, we are the gate watchers. If we are talking about fear and panic, if the Finance Minister comes up and tells me that the government payroll is full that is fear and panic.”