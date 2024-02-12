We'll vote for whoever is ready to tackle 'killer' taxes — Food and Beverages Association

It said "Indeed, members of our association as well as our employees will be encouraged to vote based on how the various political parties commit to address the key concerns of the private sector. The sector is the engine of growth but currently, the engine is grinding to a halt. Business-friendly government policies which constitute fuel and lubricants of a healthy engine have gradually been replaced with business-killer policies. We would like to know how this engine will be re-ignited when a new administration takes power. How the sector will be revitalized needs to be clearly articulated and documented in manifestoes. Questions that beg the attention of those seeking the mandate of Ghanaians to govern are as follows: What will be the specific tax policies for imports, manufacturing, and the Service sector? How will they make the private sector genuinely profitable if given the mandate? At the moment, most players, including members of our apex association in the private sector feel unwelcomed by the government and viewed as though they are criminals for demanding a break from over-taxation. The attacks, mudslinging, and harassment are dispiriting. We don’t feel the backing and support of the State."