Food suppliers to receive payment July 17 – Bryan Acheampong assures

Bryan Acheampong, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, said in an interview on Citi TV that the payment process has already commenced.
The National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) has said the outstanding GH¢278 million amount owed to members of the National Food Suppliers Association, will be paid starting July 17.
He added that the first installment is expected to be disbursed on Monday, July 17, 2023.
“Luckily, there has been a reconciliation and payment is being processed for them and it will be paid to them starting July 17. I can assure you that from July 17, those who have supplied and have been cleared will be paid their money,”
He mentioned that the government had already planned to roll out payments to members of the association
“There was no need to have the protest for these people to be paid from July 17, they are not being paid because they have protested because we had the timelines on when they were going to receive the money and the protest has only forced us to come out to tell them the date for the payment and so I told them today that it was not because of the protest that they were being paid.”
Members of the National Food Suppliers Association had on Tuesday, July 4 picket at the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) to demand payment of GH¢278 million owed them.
