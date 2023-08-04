Former deputy National Security Coordinator receives presidential pardon from Akufo-Addo

The plea for clemency was initiated by a petition from the Paramount Chief of Kpembi Traditional Area, Kpembewura Haruna Dari Bismark Banbange Ndefoso I. The petition sought the pardon and release of Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman based on grounds of ill-health and good behavior.

In a formal communication to the relevant authorities, Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante stated, "I am directed by the President of the Republic to inform you that pursuant to a petition dated 19 July 2021, from the Paramount Chief of Kpembi Traditional Area, Kpembewura Haruna Dari Bismark Banbange Ndefoso I, for a presidential pardon and release of Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman on grounds of ill-health and good behavior. In consultation with the Council of State, the President has exercised the prerogative of mercy in favor of Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman and has granted him a pardon, in accordance with Article 72(1) (a) of the Constitution. Kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the presidential pardon immediately."

Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman had previously been convicted in 2020 and sentenced to a five-year jail term for willfully causing financial loss to the state in connection with the National Communications Authority (NCA) scandal.

With the presidential pardon granted, Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman's sentence has been commuted, and he will be released from custody. The decision to grant the pardon has sparked discussions and debates among various stakeholders in the country.