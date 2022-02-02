Former President Kuffour allegedly blocks major road estate project

The blocked road connects State Experimental Basic School, Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC), Urban Roads, and Electoral Commission Regional Offices, the news website reports.

Mr Kuffour reportedly acquired the land in question in 2005 while in office.

Road blocked for estate project (Source: Starrfm.com.gh) Pulse Ghana

However, in 2013, former Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Mr Bimpong Marfo under former Presidents John Mills and John Mahama administration stopped him from developing the land.

The land, about 2-acres which shares a wall with the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, a security zone has been cleared and fenced for the project to commence, according to Starrfm.com.gh.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah reportedly said stopping the private developer will attract a judgment debt.

“I was concerned when I saw the project going on there. I contacted the lands commission and other authorities for an explanation. The documents presented clearly confirmed the land belongs to a private person so I was stopped from taking any further action because it will attract a judgment debt,” the minister is quoted to have said.