The past speakers, Rt. Hon Doe Adjaho and Rt. Hon Joyce Bamford Addo paid a courtesy call on Prof. Ocquaye, a former Speaker of Parliament as well, over the weekend to mourn with him over the death of his wife.
Former Speakers of Parliament mourn with Prof. Mike Ocquaye
The current Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and two former Speakers of the house have sympathized with Professor Mike Ocquaye over the death of his wife.
Recommended articles
According to reports, the deceased, Major Rtd. Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye died in the early hours of Saturday, March 5, 2023.
The news of the unfortunate demise of the mother of Mike Ocquaye Junior, the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Free Zones Authority and former Ghana’s High Commissioner to India on his Facebook page.
Ambassador Mike Ocquaye Junior is therefore requesting prayers from Ghanaians for his almost 79-year-old dad, himself and the rest of the family.
Late Mrs Oquaye was a retired Nursing Officer at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.
He wrote “it is with deep sorrow that I have to convey the news of the sudden passing of our mother; Maj. Rtd. Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye. Let us All kindly pray for her Husband and our father Rt.Hon. Prof. Oquaye, her son Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr and the entire family. Damirifa Due. Ya wor ojogban.”
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh