Former Speakers of Parliament mourn with Prof. Mike Ocquaye

According to reports, the deceased, Major Rtd. Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye died in the early hours of Saturday, March 5, 2023.

The news of the unfortunate demise of the mother of Mike Ocquaye Junior, the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Free Zones Authority and former Ghana’s High Commissioner to India on his Facebook page.

Ambassador Mike Ocquaye Junior is therefore requesting prayers from Ghanaians for his almost 79-year-old dad, himself and the rest of the family.

Late Mrs Oquaye was a retired Nursing Officer at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.