Francis Sosu to appear in court today over ‘unlawful’ demo

The Director General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori, said on Wednesday November 3 that he had been duly served and was expected to appear in court.

“The Police has obtained a criminal summons and has been duly served for him to appear in court on November 8…as we enumerated the charges includes obstructing the highway, causing damage to public property,” he said.

The Madina MP had complained on the floor of Parliament about how he was manhandled by the Police when he was about addressing his constituents who were demonstrating over bad roads in the area.

Earlier, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has declined a request from the Ghana Police Service to release the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu for interrogation.

According to the Speaker, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker will be involved in parliamentary proceedings therefore he cannot honour the invite.

The demonstration started peacefully at Danfa around 6:00am but later saw demonstrators burning tyres and mounting roadblocks on the Ayi Mensah-Danfa Road.