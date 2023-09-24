ADVERTISEMENT
G/A: Three-storey building under construction collapses at Ofankor

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A three-storey building under construction behind Ofankor Market near Asofan in the Greater Accra Region collapsed on Saturday, September 23.

Ofankor building collapses
The exact cause of the collapse is unclear, but some sources attribute it to heavy rains that occurred the day before, fortunately, there were no reported casualties, as one of the workers on the site noticed the building was about to collapse and raised an alarm, allowing everyone to evacuate safely.

The Ghana National Fire Service is investigating the cause of the collapse, and it's uncertain whether the building had a valid building permit.

