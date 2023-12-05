ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Galamsey activities caused the delay in executing railway projects — Amewu

Emmanuel Tornyi

The activities of illegal miners are posing a serious threat to the execution of railway project as they excavate and dig very close to the railway lines, the sector Minister John Peter Amewu has said.

Peter Amewu
Peter Amewu

According to him, the activities of illegal mining involve indiscriminate excavation along the right-of-way, which is causing soil erosion, deforestation, and contamination of water bodies adding that the galamsey activities have compromised the structural integrity of the ongoing railway projects, leading to additional costs for the ministry.

Recommended articles

Galamsey near railway line
Galamsey near railway line Pulse Ghana

Amewu said galamsey operation is encroaching upon the railway construction area, which can potentially damage rail tracks, bridges, and tunnels.

Galamsey near railway line
Galamsey near railway line Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

He made this known on the floor of parliament, and acknowledged the measures taken to relocate the illegal miners from the sites.

He said "… As you are aware, the ministry has put in measures to make sure that the illegal miners are moved away from the site. Yes, I do admit that there has been some reduction in their activities, but they continue to do that in the night. The ministry is still putting in measures to ensure these illegal miners are moved from the railway lines. The minister emphasized ongoing efforts to combat the issue and safeguard the progress of the railway projects.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NPP flag

NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Results so far

GES to reconsider first year reopening for SHS

GES to revise first-year reopening date for SHS

Parliament calls for reschedule of SHS freshmen reopen date to January

Revise SHS freshmen reopen date to January - Parliament to GES

NPP PRIMARIES CANDIDATES

Sammi Awuku, Nana Ama Darkua, Akosua Manu elected NPP PC, Mark Okraku-Mante defeated