According to him, the activities of illegal mining involve indiscriminate excavation along the right-of-way, which is causing soil erosion, deforestation, and contamination of water bodies adding that the galamsey activities have compromised the structural integrity of the ongoing railway projects, leading to additional costs for the ministry.
Galamsey activities caused the delay in executing railway projects — Amewu
The activities of illegal miners are posing a serious threat to the execution of railway project as they excavate and dig very close to the railway lines, the sector Minister John Peter Amewu has said.
Amewu said galamsey operation is encroaching upon the railway construction area, which can potentially damage rail tracks, bridges, and tunnels.
He made this known on the floor of parliament, and acknowledged the measures taken to relocate the illegal miners from the sites.
He said "… As you are aware, the ministry has put in measures to make sure that the illegal miners are moved away from the site. Yes, I do admit that there has been some reduction in their activities, but they continue to do that in the night. The ministry is still putting in measures to ensure these illegal miners are moved from the railway lines. The minister emphasized ongoing efforts to combat the issue and safeguard the progress of the railway projects.
