Galamsey exposé: Adu Boahen was not engaged in actual criminal activity — OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor in its report after investigation found that, although Adu Boahen engaged in influence peddling, he didn’t engage in any actual criminal activity which warrants an action by the Special Prosecutor.

In the OSP report, it said: Though the conduct of Mr. Adu Boahen amounts to trading in influence or influence peddling, which is closely associated with corruption, there is no actual criminal prohibition of his acts in respect of which the OSP has a mandate to further act.

On that reckoning, the Special Prosecutor directs the closure, at this time, of the investigation in respect of allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences involving Charles Adu Boahen contained in the investigative documentary titled Galamsey Economy published by Tiger Eye P.I. The investigation may be re-opened should the circumstances and further facts so dictate, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, November 14, 2022, terminated Adu Boahen's appointment over the exposé.

But the embattled Minister denied allegations of influence peddling and using Bawumia's name to receive bribes.