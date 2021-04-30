RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Galamsey Fight: Soldiers destroy 9 excavators

Authors:

Evans Annang

Militants personnel deployed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to spearhead the fight against galamsey have started work in earnest.

Destroyed materials of galamseyers
Destroyed materials of galamseyers Pulse Ghana

The 200 soldiers have destroyed nine excavators, 127 changfans, and one fuel pump since they started their operation on Wednesday, April 28.

Recommended articles

In an interview with the media, the Minister of Defense, Dominic Nitiwul said the operation Ian known as “Operation Halt” has also led to the arrest of two Chinese nationals.

“It is noted that since the operation commenced on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, to Thursday, April 29, 2021, the troops have destroyed a good deal of equipment including nine excavators and 127 changfans. Furthermore, the following items have been seized and would have been but for the fact that they will be used as exhibits in court for prosecution. The items include 8×24 plate batteries, one pump action gun case, a generator, a Huawei phone, a chainsaw machine, eight raincoats, fuel filters, non-citizen Ghana cards, two drilling equipment, and two boots.”

“These items will be destroyed except what the police deem necessary for their work for prosecution.”

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul
Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul ece-auto-gen

He also noted that they will be patrolling and operating in galamsey-endemic regions, where major river bodies and forest reserves have been polluted.

“This operation will be conducted on all major river and forest reserves in all galamsey endemic regions throughout the country to rip them of illegal mining activities.”

“There will be aerial patrols at places where GAF has also swept past. Armed men would be authorised to take immediate action on anyone who returns to these river bodies to engage in galamsey activities.”

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Man wakes up with a female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend