Galamsey Fight: Soldiers destroy 9 excavators

In an interview with the media, the Minister of Defense, Dominic Nitiwul said the operation Ian known as “Operation Halt” has also led to the arrest of two Chinese nationals.

“It is noted that since the operation commenced on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, to Thursday, April 29, 2021, the troops have destroyed a good deal of equipment including nine excavators and 127 changfans. Furthermore, the following items have been seized and would have been but for the fact that they will be used as exhibits in court for prosecution. The items include 8×24 plate batteries, one pump action gun case, a generator, a Huawei phone, a chainsaw machine, eight raincoats, fuel filters, non-citizen Ghana cards, two drilling equipment, and two boots.”

“These items will be destroyed except what the police deem necessary for their work for prosecution.”

He also noted that they will be patrolling and operating in galamsey-endemic regions, where major river bodies and forest reserves have been polluted.

“This operation will be conducted on all major river and forest reserves in all galamsey endemic regions throughout the country to rip them of illegal mining activities.”