The disbursements which were done yesterday, August 30, 2023, would end middle of September 2023.
Garment and textile companies receive funds from YEA
The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has disbursed funds for the newly launched 'Youth in Garment and Textile Module'.
Recommended articles
All shortlisted beneficiary applicants across the country, have received their funds.
Ahead of the disbursement, the YEA requested that all beneficiary companies must have active bank accounts as a condition for the disbursement of the funds as monies will NOT be paid in cash or through mobile money.
The payments were made in the company’s name and submitted to the Agency with an account in a duly recognised commercial bank.
In all, 2000 trainees, 500 small-scale dressmaking companies, and 40 industrial garment and textile shortlisted companies have received this support.
About the Youth in Garment and Textile Module
The Youth in Garment and Textile Module was launched on August 14, 2023, in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, to create sustainable employment opportunities.
The module aims at bridging the skill gaps as well as creating sustainable employment opportunities for young people interested in tailoring or dressmaking and ultimately contributes towards growth and development.
The module has been designed carefully to allow beneficiaries to receive in-depth knowledge and hands-on training in various aspects of tailoring and dressmaking including fabric selection, cutting techniques, sewing, garment construction, pattern making, and alterations.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh