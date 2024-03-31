Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua takes 12-year-old Naa Okromo as wife

Reports indicate that according to their community customs, Naa Okromo will now be addressed as Naa Ayemoede. She is expected to participate in a second customary ceremony focused on purification.

This ritual is thought to empower her to carry out her anticipated responsibilities as a wife to Gborbu Wulomo, which includes bearing children.

The atmosphere in the Ga community is tense, given the stark age difference between the groom and the bride. This raises the pertinent question: is this traditional custom still relevant in today's age of globalization?