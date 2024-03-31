ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua takes 12-year-old Naa Okromo as wife

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Nungua Gborbu Wulomo has taken 12-year-old Naa Okromo as wife as a traditional customary demands in the GaDangme community.

Gborbu Wulomo
Gborbu Wulomo

According to a pro GaDangme news page on Facebook, Ablade TV Online, the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII who is 63 years old married a 12-year-old young girl named Naa Okromo on Saturday, March 30 in customary fashion.

Recommended articles

Reports indicate that according to their community customs, Naa Okromo will now be addressed as Naa Ayemoede. She is expected to participate in a second customary ceremony focused on purification.

This ritual is thought to empower her to carry out her anticipated responsibilities as a wife to Gborbu Wulomo, which includes bearing children.

The atmosphere in the Ga community is tense, given the stark age difference between the groom and the bride. This raises the pertinent question: is this traditional custom still relevant in today's age of globalization?

ADVERTISEMENT
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

One student, One laptop

Government set to launch one student one tablet initiative on March 25

Ghana court

Court Shift System starts today, judges to hold evening sittings to hear cases

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

NAPO’s comment on dumsor timetable has been distorted – Energy Ministry

National Health Insurance Scheme

Good news for healthcare providers nationwide as NHIA disburses GH¢180m