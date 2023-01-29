GES cautions public against SHS placement fraud

The CSSPS is the only system used by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to place qualified Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates into Senior High Schools (SHS), Technical Institutes (TI), and Vocational Institutes across the country.

GES prayed for guardians to be on the lookout for such deceitful persons and help report them to the nearest police station for onward prosecution to deter others from engaging in the annual happening.

“Management strongly cautions the general public NOT to fall prey to deceitful persons that may approach them to pay money for a place in SHS. Such persons are to be reported immediately to the Police.”

Adding that guardians should be wary of fake news which may mislead them into falling prey to placement scams and advised the public to use the official handles of GES to have their enquires or issues resolved.

“We also advise the general public to beware of fake news portals and instead follow GES official social media handles; Facebook (ges.gov.gh), Twitter (@gheduservice), Instagram (@gheduservice), and website (ges.gov.gh) for credible information.”

“The Ghana Education Service (GES) remains committed to ensuring a smooth, merit-based SHS placement process under the established guidelines and looks forward to your full cooperation,”