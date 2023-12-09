Mr. Afi Yaw Stephen, Headmaster of Berekum Senior High School, and Mr. Joseph Jilinjeh Abudu, Headmaster of Odomaseman Senior High School, were both directed to step aside in separate letters by the GES for selling unauthorized items to new students.
GES interdicts two more Headteachers for unofficial sales to new students
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted two additional headteachers for allegedly selling unauthorized items to Form One students.
Mr. Afi was accused of charging unauthorized fees, including “Borla fees,” “motivation fees,” and “lunch bag” charges. Mr Jilinjeh Abudu was also accused of charging students GHC45 for hymn books, SRC fees, brown khaki, and other items.
This comes less than 24 hours after the Service suspended the headteachers of O’Reilly Senior High School and Ghana Senior High School over alleged misconduct.
This brings the total number of headteachers interdicted by the GES for charging unapproved fees to four.
Meanwhile, Angel Carbonu, President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), has issued a strong warning to headteachers nationwide to comply with the government’s policy banning the sale of any items to students in schools.
