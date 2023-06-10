The GES had earlier approved the request from the Tug of War and Pillow Fight Federation to introduce the sports in second-cycle schools.
GES suspends the introduction of pillow fights in schools
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has in a letter of suspension canceled the introduction of tug-of-war and pillow fights as sports in second-cycle schools.
Concerns raised by some stakeholders about the safety of participants, despite assurances that safety measures would be put in place, have re-informed the decision of the GES to hold back on the introduction of sports into school curricula.
GES after careful consideration has decided to revoke its approval.
The GES has communicated this decision to the Tug of War and Pillow Fight Federation in a letter and has also instructed Directors of Education and heads of secondary schools nationwide to adhere to the suspension notice.
