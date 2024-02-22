The circular, transmitted through a note dated January 31, 2024, from the Embassy of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, informed the general public and key Ghanaian aviation authorities, airline companies, and services about this pivotal development.
Ghana and Bahamas sign Visa Waiver agreement to ease travel restrictions
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced the signing of a Visa Waiver Agreement between Ghana and the Bahamas.
The Visa Waiver Agreement covers holders of Diplomatic, Service, and Ordinary Passports, aiming to streamline travel between the Republic of Ghana and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.
The government of the Bahamas, in their note, expressed the intention to ensure a seamless travel experience and prevent challenges and inconveniences faced by unaware travelers.
All relevant entry points and sections have been instructed to take note of this information and act accordingly.
This move is expected to enhance diplomatic relations and facilitate easier travel for passport holders between the two nations.
