Ghana Armed Forces commence 2022 enlistment exercise

Evans Effah

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced the 2022 enlistment process for Regular Career Course and Short Service Commission Officers.

A statement issued in Accra on Monday, May 16, and signed by GAF Director of Public Affairs, Captain Michael Addo Larbi indicated that “Persons interested can get the scratch cards for the online application at designated Ghana Post offices across the country at GH¢300.00.

The general public can also log on to http://apply.mil.gh for the online application which has been activated.”

GAF said it has also announced the enlistment process in the May 16 edition of the Daily Graphic with a list of designated post offices across the country where the scratch cards can be accessed.

The closing date for the online submission is Sunday, July 10, 2022.

The Armed Forces cautioned the general public to be wary of persons who present themselves as middlemen and promise applicants enlistment into the Armed Forces.

GAF wishes to remind the general public that it does not employ middlemen or charge fees for enlistment. The public is therefore strongly advised to desist from paying monies to any person(s) who present themselves as agents or middlemen with the promise to help potential applicants join GAF,” a statement from GAF noted.

The statement further urged the public to report individuals who present themselves as middlemen, intermediaries or agents and demand payment in order to assist any candidate(s) to the nearest Military Installation or Police Station.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

