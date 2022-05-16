Ghana Armed Forces commence 2022 enlistment exercise

The general public can also log on to http://apply.mil.gh for the online application which has been activated.”

GAF said it has also announced the enlistment process in the May 16 edition of the Daily Graphic with a list of designated post offices across the country where the scratch cards can be accessed.

The closing date for the online submission is Sunday, July 10, 2022.

The Armed Forces cautioned the general public to be wary of persons who present themselves as middlemen and promise applicants enlistment into the Armed Forces.

“GAF wishes to remind the general public that it does not employ middlemen or charge fees for enlistment. The public is therefore strongly advised to desist from paying monies to any person(s) who present themselves as agents or middlemen with the promise to help potential applicants join GAF,” a statement from GAF noted.