Two were reported from Greater Accra Region and one from Ashanti Region. The three cases are all imported.

This was made known Saturday by the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service.

Scientists expect the number to rise following three recorded cases of community spread early this week.

Meanwhile a research fellow at the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research, Dr Kofi Boni, has proposed a 'gradual lockdown' to fight the virus.

Dr Boni wants professionals who provide essential services to be allowed to operate while non-essential service providers are gradually withdrawn to prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, the Nugochi research fellow also pointed to the possibility of community spread following the infection of three people who have no travel history.

According to him, Ghana does not have the capacity in the health sector to deal with a potential increase in coronavirus cases.

“Do we have the capacity to test thousands and ten thousands of people?… there will certainly be a time when we will come to our wits ends,” he said on Joy FM.

“I am thinking that there are certain things that we can do, especially at some of the institutions and other working areas, maybe gradually get into a lockdown. We can allow only essential workers to go to work, reduce the number of people going to work and places that will have congregations,” he added.