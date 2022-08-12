Ghana currently has no active Marburg virus case – GHS

“The patient has since been discharged and reunited with her family”, according to a statement from the Ghana Health Service.

The recovered patient was one of the three persons who contracted the virus since its outbreak.

“The only survivor of the three has since recovered from the disease following two negative tests carried out 48 hours apart on the 3rd and 6th of August 2022 respectively, by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR). Ghana, therefore, has no case of MVD.”

Marburg Virus Disease was confirmed in Ghana on 4th July 2022.

In a statement issued on Sunday, July 17, 2022, the GHS explained that the presence of the virus was confirmed after it ran a number of tests.

Pulse Ghana

The statement, which was signed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, read, “Following the report of the preliminary finding of two cases of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) from the Ashanti Region on 7th July 2022, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) wishes to announce that further testing at the Institute Pasteur in Dakar (IPD), Senegal, has corroborated the results from Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

"The samples were sent to IPD with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) for validation in line with standard practice, this being the first time Ghana has confirmed Marburg Virus Disease”.

The statement continued: “The disease was suspected following the identification of two persons who met the case definition for an Acute Haemorrhagic Fever and reported in Adansi North District of Ashanti Region.”