Ghana currently imports cassava from China – NDC MP

Eric Opoku said it is untrue Ghana exports foodstuff to neighbouring countries as projected by the government.

Eric Opoku who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo South speaking on Accra FM indicated that "No government has exhibited this abysmal level of performance since the coming into being of the 1992 constitution...Yet, this government is quick to tell Ghanaians that Ghana is exporting foodstuffs to neighbouring countries.

"Ghana now imports 99,633 metric tonnes of rice when in 2016, Ghana was producing 6.50 metric tonnes of rice. Can this be termed a good performance?"

Meanwhile, the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana has warned that the country is likely to experience food shortages in 2022.

The Association advised Ghanaians to buy foodstuffs in large quantities because of the impending shortage likely to occur.

The Head of Programmes and Advocacy for Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, Dr. Charles Nyaaba, made this known on Accra-based 3FM on Monday, March 14, 2022.

According to him, "consumers should purchase food items like maize, rice, millet, among others and store them because the prices are going to escalate."