Ghana has fulfilled its duty; awaiting response from creditors - IMF Africa boss

During a press briefing held on the sidelines of the Annual IMF/World Bank meetings in Marrakesh, Morocco, Mr. Selassie explained that action is also required from the creditors' side and noted that Ghana's progress in this regard has been relatively rapid, especially when compared to Zambia, which took several months to establish an official creditor committee.

Mr. Selassie emphasized that Ghana has fulfilled its part of the process, and it is now up to the creditors to take necessary actions. The IMF is not requesting further adjustments from the Ghanaian government, as the creditors have not made such demands either. The IMF is committed to providing all the required information to facilitate the creditors' actions, enabling the process to move forward promptly.

“we're not going to be asking the government to do more adjustment because creditors haven't asked either.”

“We will provide all the information necessary, so creditors can move, allowing us to go to the Board as soon as possible,”

Mr. Selassie expressed hope that ongoing discussions among official creditors would expedite Ghana's upcoming review. He mentioned that a recent mission with the government reached an agreement on the policies needed to address the most current issues.