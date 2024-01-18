Ghana Police celebrates incident-free Christmas with gratitude and memorable moments

The message from the police read, “We, the Police wish to express our sincerest gratitude to all our stakeholders for the co-operation and support received during the festive period.”

The acknowledgment is not just a mere formality but a genuine recognition of the collaborative spirit that made the Yuletide season smoother for both law enforcement and the public alike.

Adding a delightful touch to this expression of thanks, the Ghana Police Service decided to share glimpses of the joyous moments captured at the National Police Headquarters during the festive period. These memorable pictures offer a unique behind-the-scenes look at the camaraderie and dedication of the police force, showcasing the lighter side of their responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

With what seemed like an incident-free Christmas, the Police Service has rightfully earned commendation from members of the public. Notably, the Ashanti Monarch Otumfuo Osei Tutu has joined the chorus of praise for the Dampare-led organization.

This recognition from such a prominent figure underscores the positive impact and trust that the police have garnered within the community.

The shared pictures not only highlight the festive spirit within the police force but also serve as a testament to the unity between law enforcement and the public.

Below are some snapshots that stand as a reminder of the harmonious atmosphere even in the most demanding of times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana