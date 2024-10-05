Ghana Police Service distances itself from truck in viral accident viral video

“The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to a viral video in which a truck, with registration number ER 765 - 17, with Police stickers pasted on it, is involved in an accident at Nkonsa in the Ashanti Region. We would like to state that the said truck does not belong to the Ghana Police Service, contrary to claims being circulated on social media and other media platforms,” the police said.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

In a separate development, the Ghana Police Service has been providing security for a three-day protest in Accra, organised by the group Concerned Citizens Against Galamsey, which started on Thursday, 3rd October, and will end on Saturday, 5th October.

The protest aims to amplify calls for an end to illegal mining, locally known as "galamsey," which has severely affected Ghana’s water bodies, farmlands, and forests. The event follows mounting concerns over the environmental and health impacts of galamsey, including the contamination of water sources with heavy metals, which has caused birth defects and made it increasingly difficult for the Ghana Water Company to provide clean water.

The police, in a statement issued on Wednesday, 2nd October, outlined the official routes for the protest, noting that demonstrators will assemble daily at Okponglo, near the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, and march to Independence Square. The designated route passes through significant landmarks, including the Electoral Commission Office, Ridge Hospital, and Parliament House, before concluding at the Accra Sports Stadium car park.

“After an engagement with the organisers, the agreed routes for the demonstration shall begin from Okponglo, near the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, as their converging point, through the Okponglo Traffic Light, towards Shiashie/Standard Authority Traffic Light, through Shangrila to Airport Traffic Light and turn right to Association International School, through the National Service Secretariat and merge onto Kawukudi Traffic Intersection, through Kanda Highway to Accra High School Junction, through the Electoral Commission Office, Ridge to Ridge Hospital, through the AU Roundabout to the Parliament House, through Osu Cemetery, and finally end at the Accra Sports Stadium car park,” the police stated.

The police also reminded organisers of their responsibilities under the Public Order Act, which mandates that authorities take reasonable steps to ensure the safe and orderly conduct of public events. “Any person taking part in the demonstration shall obey the directions of the Police safeguarding the proper movement of other persons and vehicles and generally maintain order,” the police warned, indicating potential consequences for participants if disruptions occur.

This demonstration follows a violent clash during a protest by Democracy Hub the previous week, which resulted in the arrest of 54 protesters. Despite efforts by successive governments, galamsey remains a critical issue under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, with the continued degradation of natural resources posing significant challenges.