In a national broadcast on Saturday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declared today as national day for prayers and fasting.

“These are not ordinary times and at such times in a country whose population is predominantly Christian, we must seek the face of the one true God for healing and restoration,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The Ministry of Information as part of activities for the day has suggested prayer points that Ghanaians can pray to God about.

Nana Akufo-Addo

All religious bodies across the country will today, Wednesday, March 25, be praying for Divine intervention to halt the fast pace at which the coronavirus is spreading in the country.

The dreaded virus has already killed two persons out of the 53 active cases recorded so far.

Globally, it has claimed the lives of about 19,000 in the last few months.