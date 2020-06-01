This is because the water level in the Weija Dam has risen from 37 feet to 47.9 feet within the last two days.

A statement signed by the Public Affairs Manager of the GWCL, Stanley Martey, said the safe operating level of the dam is 47 feet, to prevent the dam from possible collapse.

It said the company has begun a house to house sensitisation and using public information address systems within the communities, to caution settlers and residents on the repercussions of their continuous stay within the buffer zone.

Opinion leaders, chiefs, assemblymen, unit committee leaders, and heads of schools have been informed to help in sensitizing the people in the communities. It said the GWCL is also liaising with institutions like National Security and NADMO to support the process to avoid disaster.

Communities that are likely to be affected include; Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kope, Tsokome, and surrounding communities.

Property owners and inhabitants living in communities downstream and along the buffer zone of the river course, are therefore advised to evacuate or take immediate precautionary measures to forestall any eventualities and protect life and property.