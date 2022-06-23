Ghana will still not go to IMF despite the economic challenges – John Kumah

Based on this, he said, won’t necessitate contacting the IMF for reprieve.

“Government has resolved to take necessary and tough measures to restore and sustain macro stability as well as promote credibility and investor confidence through the implementation of government’s fiscal consolidation and debt sustainability measures. We will continue to collaborate to the fund as we stabilize the economy for a strong economy and revitalization. As we speak, Ghana is not going to the IMF, but we also want to make it clear that we will continue to work with the Fund for fiscal consolidation and debt sustainability”, he said.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has reiterated government’s decision not to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, despite Ghana’s current economic challenges.

He said the government is confident in its homegrown solutions in getting the economy to recover, adding that government will keep introducing more measures to raise revenue domestically to sustain the economy.

He however said Ghana continues to enjoy the technical support and advice received from the IMF.