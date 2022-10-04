Ghanaian University graduate builds social media App

Stayplain is the new way to communicate with friends and family and serves as the most advanced and innovative social media platform.

The App serves different purposes such as users sharing their thoughts, expressing their emotions, or promoting their products and service.

Users of the App can also share content which includes text, images, and videos and the content can be in the form of updates from people's lives, essays, or reports on an event.

According to the App Developer, Acheampong, "When I was at the University (UDS Wa campus) in the year 2015, I planned to develop a local Social media Application. So God's grace, I started working on it till December 2021, and the dream came to pass. This local Social media App has a new feature that allows users to post content on any of the existing social media platforms at once.

"Stayplain also lets you share funny Motivational videos, and music, watch your favourite videos, and feel at home. Share what you're up to with your friends and family. Stayplain - the best platform for staying connected.

"With Stayplain, you can connect with your loved ones in a whole new way! It connects young professionals, students, and like-minded people who want to stand out just like you in Ghana/Africa. The App let you share text messages, pictures, videos, audio, polls, and more all within one platform. We developed this app to connect all Youths in Africa, especially Ghana, together to share ideas and make connections," the brilliant young man who disclosed how he built a name for himself on social media, notably Facebook and Twitter before he completed the University of Development studies in Wa.