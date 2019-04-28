Yaw Okyere, also known as Stephen Okyere Buda, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 2 years in prison.

The Ghanaian, who is living in Worcester, will be subject to deportation proceedings, according to US authorities, upon completion of his sentence.

According to the Telegraph, in January 2018, Mr. Okyere pleaded guilty to possession of five or more false identification documents and aggravated identity theft.

He was arrested and charged by criminal complaint in March 2018. Federal agents searched his apartment in Worcester, where they seized computers and a printer.

An initial forensic review of one of the computers revealed files containing more than 180 Massachusetts driver’s licenses with various names and photographs, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

During the execution of the search warrant, agents interviewed Mr. Okyere, who told them he was a citizen of Ghana, had arrived in the United States a few years earlier on a visa, had overstayed his visa, and was unsure of his immigration status, the U.S. attorney’s office said.