It follows a motion filed by the member of Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga to have the government allow students who have secured admission to the various tertiary institutions to enter the schools without any financial hindrance before a payment plan is drawn later.

While parliament has yet to take a decision on the motion, some tertiary students have taken to social media to add to the pressure being mounted on the government to pass the bill.

The said motion has got the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress sides divided with the former kicking against it.

Some of the #SuspendTheSchoolFees campaigners have accused the NPP side of the house of being insensitive by opposing the motion to waive payment of their academic fees and describing it as flawed and incompetent.

Mahama Ayariga, this week moved a motion in parliament asking the House to cause the president to suspend the payment of fees by students in tertiary institutions for the year.

The campaigners cited the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the incomes of parents, guardians and students as the basis for the need to pass the bill.