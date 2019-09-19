Learning science and mathematics the practical way has always been a trending topic in Ghana.

Due to the lack of educational infrastructure and equipment, learning theories have always been the go-to option for the West African country.

There is an adage that when life gives you lemons, you make lemonades. Ghanaians don’t usually get lemons handed to them in life, but they make their lemonades anyway.

This Ghanaian teacher has found a way to make learning mathematics fun for his pupils. The topic on the day was a proper and improper fraction.

A viral video shows the teacher carrying one of his pupils to depict the meaning of proper fraction. He later puts the pupil beneath him explain what improper fraction is.

Proper fraction has its numerator less than the denominator. The resulting value is less than one. An improper fraction is a fraction with the numerator greater than or equal to the denominator.

Watch the teacher’s video below:

Social media users applauded the teacher with their comments on the video post.