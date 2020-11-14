According to authorities, the accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of The Perimeter around the area of New Northside Drive.

Police confirmed that Madam Tagoe was riding her moped on the highway when another vehicle came up behind her.

The driver tried to swerve to the left but was unable to do so in time, striking her on her moped.

She was immediately knocked down onto the highway where she was struck by another vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene due to traumatic injuries.

Both drivers who hit Madam Tagoe remained at the scene so that they could cooperate with the police.

The investigation into the circumstances of the collision remains ongoing.

Madam Tagoe is said to have moved to the US after winning a visa lottery about 22 years ago.

Hundreds of victims lose their lives in motorcycle and moped accidents every year in the state of Georgia, according to Kenneth S. Nugent, PC.