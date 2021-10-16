Many people have devised ways to make ends meet in a city of uncertain economic fortunes. And a couple seem to have taken this mantra a notch higher.
Ghanaians react to husband and wife who hawk asaana and bread for a living in Accra
The saying ‘Accra stay by plan’ is a mantra many people in the city use to navigate the daily economic hardships in the country.
Recommended articles
In a tweet by @Sikaofficial1, a married couple hawk a local drink (asaanaa) and bread together for a living.
They are reportedly usually seen around the heavy traffic areas of Shiashie, Dzorwulu and East Legon.
Some social media users reacted to this strategy of survival and commended the couple for their ingenuity.
Check some of their reactions below
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh