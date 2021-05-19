RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaians to get second jab of COVID-19 vaccine from today

Evans Annang

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will, from today, begin a nationwide roll out for the second jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The doses will be for Ghanaians who took the the first shot in March this year.

Ghana received 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport from the Democratic Republic of Congo under the Covax facility on Friday, 7 May 2021.

Some 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine were initially received on 24 February 2021.

Beneficiaries of the second rollout exercise will be the segmented groups who received their first dose in March.

The exercise will cover frontline health workers, adults of 60 years and above, frontline government officials, media practitioners, frontline workers in the formal sector and persons with underlying health conditions in 43 selected districts across the country.

