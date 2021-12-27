RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaians to start buying sachet water for 40p from today

Authors:

Evans Annang

The new prices of sachet and bottled water are expected to take off today across the country.

In a statement by the The National Executive Committee of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASAWAP), the price hike will start from Monday, December 27.

A bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30 pieces will now sell at GHC4.50 from retail trucks.

Iced sachet water will be retailed at 40 pesewas.

The 500 ml iced bottled water will be retailed at GHC1.50, and the 750ml or medium size iced bottled water be retailed at GHS2.00, the association said in a statement.

The 1.5L or large bottled water is to be retailed at GHC 3.50.

The Association also said the price reviews have been necessitated by the rising cost of inputs such as fuel, vehicle spare parts and packaging materials which are mainly imported.

“Regrettably, fuel price reviews attract a lot of public outcry any time the government imposes the slightest tax on it.”

“However, the public turns a blind eye to taxes on bottled water, which account for the high prices consumers have to bear.”

“In the past, producers bore part or all of these huge taxes just to survive, especially in the wake of imported bottled water most of which evade these taxes, but it is becoming increasingly unsustainable for the local water industry.”

“It has become necessary that some of these indirect taxes, production, and distribution costs, be passed on to the consumer.”

The statement signed by the National President of the Association, Mr Magnus Nunoo, said.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

