Ghanaians to start buying sachet water for 40p from today

A bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30 pieces will now sell at GHC4.50 from retail trucks.

Iced sachet water will be retailed at 40 pesewas.

The 500 ml iced bottled water will be retailed at GHC1.50, and the 750ml or medium size iced bottled water be retailed at GHS2.00, the association said in a statement.

The 1.5L or large bottled water is to be retailed at GHC 3.50.

The Association also said the price reviews have been necessitated by the rising cost of inputs such as fuel, vehicle spare parts and packaging materials which are mainly imported.

“Regrettably, fuel price reviews attract a lot of public outcry any time the government imposes the slightest tax on it.”

Pulse Ghana

“However, the public turns a blind eye to taxes on bottled water, which account for the high prices consumers have to bear.”

“In the past, producers bore part or all of these huge taxes just to survive, especially in the wake of imported bottled water most of which evade these taxes, but it is becoming increasingly unsustainable for the local water industry.”

“It has become necessary that some of these indirect taxes, production, and distribution costs, be passed on to the consumer.”