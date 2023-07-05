Ghana’s Ambassador to France calls for more capacity building for journalists

Anna Bossman made the comments when Ghanaian journalist and host of the Diplomatic Affairs show, Harriet Nartey paid a courtesy call on her after being part of a small number of African journalists who had the opportunity to attend the New Global Financing Pact Summit in France.

It was organized by the French government and led by its President Emmanuel Macron. The event which had world leaders present also had President Akufo Addo in attendance.

Anna Bossman shared deep insight on the Summit which brought together Heads of State, Governments, civil society organizations, and many others seeking to put into motion a new global financing architecture beyond the Bretton Woods system that concurrently addresses climate change, biodiversity, and development challenges and help all countries attain the Sustainable Development Goals.

She commended the Diplomatic Affairs TV show which airs on Pan African Television this and every Saturday for demystifying diplomacy and international relations by bringing it closer to the doorstep of the populace. She remarked issues of diplomacy had been long perceived to be shrouded in secrecy and a no-go area but the show is helping break down the concepts of diplomacy one episode at a time.

The Ambassador is expected to make an appearance on the Diplomatic Affairs Tv show to discuss Ghana’s relations with the North European Country. She is optimistic a possible collaboration between the Mission in Paris and the Diplomatic Affairs TV show will help highlight the tremendous work of her outfit.