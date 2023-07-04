She remarked issues of diplomacy had been long perceived to be shrouded in secrecy and a no-go area but the show is helping break down the concepts of diplomacy one episode at a time.
Ghana’s Ambassador to France commends Harriet Nartey and Diplomatic Affairs TV show for demystifying diplomacy
Ghana’s Ambassador to France, Anna Bossman has commended the Diplomatic Affairs TV show and its host Harriet Nartey for demystifying diplomacy and international relations by bringing it closer to the doorstep of the populace.
Anna Bossman made the comments after the Ghanaian journalist paid a courtesy call on her to formally introduce herself after being part of a small number of African journalists who had the opportunity to attend the New Global Financing Pact Summit in France organized by the French government and led by its President Emmanuel Macron. The event which had world leaders present also had President Akufo Addo in attendance
The visit allowed Anna Bossman and Harriet Nartey to discuss the outcome of the Summit which brought together Heads of State, Governments, civil society organizations, and many others seeking to put into motion a new global financing architecture beyond the Bretton Woods system that concurrently addresses climate change, biodiversity, and development challenges and help all countries attain the Sustainable Development Goals.
Ghana’s Ambassador to France reiterated the need for institutions to build the capacity of journalists back home to fully grasp the ever-changing nature of their profession and be able to live up to the billing as the fourth estate of the realm.
The Ambassador also expressed interest in appearing on the Diplomatic Affairs TV show to shed light on Ghana's relations with the North European Country. She is optimistic a possible collaboration between the Mission in Paris and the Diplomatic Affairs TV show will help highlight the tremendous work of her outfit.
