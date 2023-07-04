Ghana’s Ambassador to France commends Harriet Nartey and Diplomatic Affairs TV show for demystifying diplomacy

Anna Bossman made the comments after the Ghanaian journalist paid a courtesy call on her to formally introduce herself after being part of a small number of African journalists who had the opportunity to attend the New Global Financing Pact Summit in France organized by the French government and led by its President Emmanuel Macron. The event which had world leaders present also had President Akufo Addo in attendance

The visit allowed Anna Bossman and Harriet Nartey to discuss the outcome of the Summit which brought together Heads of State, Governments, civil society organizations, and many others seeking to put into motion a new global financing architecture beyond the Bretton Woods system that concurrently addresses climate change, biodiversity, and development challenges and help all countries attain the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ghana’s Ambassador to France reiterated the need for institutions to build the capacity of journalists back home to fully grasp the ever-changing nature of their profession and be able to live up to the billing as the fourth estate of the realm.

