Ghana’s ambassador to Italy dies of heart attack

Ambassador Koranteng was appointed by President Akufo-Addo in 2019.

She assumed office on 11 June 2019, after presenting her letters of credence to President Sergio Mattarella, in the Italian capital, Rome. She was noted for improving the efficiency of the Mission through the introduction of an effective online and passport printing system.

In one year she had installed and operationalized the Embassy’s Biometric Passport Printing System.

The Ghanaian community notably embraced the new regime recording over three thousand (3000) online passport applications in the first month alone.

