RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana’s ambassador to Italy dies of heart attack

Authors:

Pulse News

Ghana’s Ambassador Extraordinaire and Plenipotentiary to Italy with concurrent accreditation to Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro and FAO, Eudora Hilda Quartey Koranteng, has died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday 20 October, top officials have confirmed.

Ambassador Quartey Koranteng presents her letters of credence to President Sergio Mattarella in Rome
Ambassador Quartey Koranteng presents her letters of credence to President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

She recently hosted President Nana Akufo-Addo in Serbia when the President attended the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in her concurrent capacity to Serbia and was said to be in good health.

Recommended articles

Ambassador Koranteng was appointed by President Akufo-Addo in 2019.

She assumed office on 11 June 2019, after presenting her letters of credence to President Sergio Mattarella, in the Italian capital, Rome. She was noted for improving the efficiency of the Mission through the introduction of an effective online and passport printing system.

In one year she had installed and operationalized the Embassy’s Biometric Passport Printing System.

The Ghanaian community notably embraced the new regime recording over three thousand (3000) online passport applications in the first month alone.

The bereavement statement from government
The bereavement statement from government Pulse Ghana

Ambassador Eudora Quartey-Koranteng succeeded Paulina Patience Abayage, after she was recalled by President Akufo-Addo to serve as the Upper East Region Minister.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I’ll strip naked to Parliament to protest anti-LGBT bill – Mother of transgender singer

I’ll strip naked to Parliament to protest anti-LGBT bill – Mother of transgender singer

Ghana has the best Jollof in the world – US Embassy affirms

Ghana has the best Jollof in the world – US Embassy affirms

We will shut down embassies blackmailing MPs with visa over anti-LGBTQI bill – Muntaka warns

Minority chief whip, Muntaka Mubarak

40-year-old man bolts after allegedly killing pregnant wife

Knife with blood