Ghana's COVID-19 death rises to 1,147

According to the health authority, the country's active COVID-19 caseload has also dropped to 3,581 as of September 23, 2021.
The Ghana Health Service has announced that the country's COVID-19 death has risen to 1,147.
It said some 185 new cases were confirmed. Out of the active cases, 42 are critical and 120 severe.
Ghana has recorded a total of 126,806 since March last year and out of that number, 112,078 have recovered
Below is the regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 68,254
Ashanti Region - 20,653
Western Region - 7,238
Eastern Region - 6,413
Volta Region - 5,032
Central Region - 4,522
Bono East Region - 2,533
Bono Region - 2,098
Northern Region - 1,722
Upper East Region - 1,446
Ahafo Region - 1,054
Western North Region - 999
Oti Region - 834
Upper West Region - 695
North East Region - 270
Savanna Region - 247
