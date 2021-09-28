RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana's COVID-19 death rises to 1,147

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Health Service has announced that the country's COVID-19 death has risen to 1,147.

COVID-19 death
COVID-19 death

According to the health authority, the country's active COVID-19 caseload has also dropped to 3,581 as of September 23, 2021.

Recommended articles

It said some 185 new cases were confirmed. Out of the active cases, 42 are critical and 120 severe.

Ghana has recorded a total of 126,806 since March last year and out of that number, 112,078 have recovered

Below is the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 68,254

Ashanti Region - 20,653

Western Region - 7,238

Eastern Region - 6,413

Volta Region - 5,032

Central Region - 4,522

Bono East Region - 2,533

Bono Region - 2,098

Northern Region - 1,722

Upper East Region - 1,446

Ahafo Region - 1,054

Western North Region - 999

Oti Region - 834

Upper West Region - 695

North East Region - 270

Savanna Region - 247

