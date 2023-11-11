Ghana’s Harriet Nartey among African journalists at the 2023 Paris Peace Forum in France

“The future you want starts with today. Many thanks to the French Embassy @franceghana and H.E. @julesarmandaniambossou for the opportunity to participate in the 6th edition of the Paris Peace Forum”.

The 2023 Paris Peace Forum, concluding today 11th Novermber, 2023 brought together leaders from around the world, international organizations, businesses, development banks, foundations, and NGOs. Speakers included former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, Microsoft's Vice-Chair and President, Brad Smith, Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, and Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Harriet Nartey, a recipient of the 2023 Africa Peace Advocate award, is expected to integrate the knowledge gained from the forum into her Diplomatic Affairs TV show, airing every Saturday at 4 pm on Pan African Television. The one-hour program serves as a diplomatic platform, fostering global idea exchange and showcasing countries' international contributions.

Throughout her show, Harriet has interviewed notable personalities in the diplomatic space. In 2022, she filmed an episode at the seat of the European Union in Brussels, Belgium, and participated in the Young African Women Congress in Nairobi, Kenya.