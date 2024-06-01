Ghana's import bill rises by $100M – GSS

According to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) 2023 and 2024 first-quarter trade vulnerability report, the total import bill for the first quarter of 2024 reached $3.9 billion, up from $3.8 billion in the same period last year. This increase comes amid ongoing exchange rate fluctuations, with the Cedi losing over 20% of its value against the US dollar in the retail market.
The report highlights that China remains the primary source of Ghana's imports, contributing GH₵10.5 billion, which accounts for 21.8% of total imports and 45.8% of imports from Asia.
In the first quarter of 2024, nearly half (48.0%) of all imports originated from Asia, a significant increase of 16.5 percentage points from the first quarter of 2023 and a slight rise of 0.5 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2023.
There is a notable decline in the share of imports from Europe, contrasted with the rising share from Asia, indicating a shift in Ghana's import sources.
