Ghana's official creditors to meet to discuss debt restructuring terms on Monday

The meeting is again expected to focus on an agreement about a “cut-off date” the date after which new loans from bilateral creditors will not be restructured, the sources with knowledge of the matter said. Defining this date has become a stumbling block for Ghana's debt rework.

According to sources, Some creditors prefer Dec. 31, 2022, as a cut-off date with Ghana defaulting earlier that month. However, others pushed for March 24, 2020, because that was when the Group of 20 introduced its debt service suspension initiative (DSSI) to help the world’s poorest countries cope with the fallout of the COVID crisis. Ghana did not participate in the DSSI.

In preparation for the Jan. 8 OCC meeting, the Paris Club of major creditor nations, which does not count China among its permanent members, will convene on Friday, two sources said.

The Paris Club this week shared a technical note with other bilateral creditors and multilateral lenders on Ghana, one of the sources said, adding that the group of rich nations is proposing December 2022 as the cut-off date, one source with direct knowledge said.

“Ghana is still about the cut-off date, but creditors haven’t agreed yet,” the source said. “If the cut-off date is agreed, that means an agreement on debt restructuring is close.”

A spokesperson for the Paris Club declined to comment on meetings that have not yet taken place. Ghana’s finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The West African country, which produces gold, cocoa, and oil, needs to agree on a debt restructuring with its official creditors to secure the IMF executive board’s approval for the next $600 million payout from a $3 billion rescue loan.

This is because the Washington-based lender needs financing assurances that debt relief is being provided by bilateral creditors per the IMF program.

Ghana, where a deep economic crisis has seen inflation and the government’s debt servicing costs spiral, asked a year ago for a bilateral debt restructuring under the Common Framework, a process set up during the COVID-19 pandemic by the G20 leading economies.